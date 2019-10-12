Another Chilly Night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It’s been a sunny and cool start to the weekend. Tonight temperatures will tumble pretty quickly under clear skies. Some spots north and east of Memphis could fall into the upper 30s. Temperatures will gradually warm up over the next few days.
TONIGHT: Clear Wind: Light Low: 42
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny Wind: SW 5 High: 68
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear Wind: CALM Low: 48
THE WEEKEND: Tomorrow will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and lows in the lower 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers along with high temperatures again in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
