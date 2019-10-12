Expect a chilly weekend across the Mid-South

The cold front that brought rain and storms across the region has since pushed east. Behind this front, we are left with cooler than average air across the Mid-South.
Mostly sunny skies will prevail across the region today, as high pressure builds over the region. Afternoon highs will warm into the lower to middle 60s with north winds around 5 mph. Tonight, winds will become calm and skies will remain clear. Lows will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s across the region with patchy frost possible in Northwest Tennessee.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: North around 5 mph. High: 63.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: Calm. Low: 43.
SUNDAY: After the chilly start, tomorrow we will see a mix of sun and clouds across the Mid-South. Afternoon highs will warm into the middle to upper 60s with southwest winds around 5 mph. A small chance for a shower is possible in North Mississippi but most locations will remain dry. Sunday night we will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s across the region. We will continue our warm-up again as we push into the start of next week.
NEXT WEEK: Monday we are looking mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle 70s and overnight lower in the lower 60s. Tuesday we are tracking more rain, mainly confined to North Mississippi. Tuesday afternoon highs will warm into the middle to lower 70s with overnight lows in the middle 50s. Back to partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies for Wednesday, afternoon highs will warm into the upper 60s with overnight lows in the middle 40s. Thursday and Friday we will see afternoon highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s with overnight lows in the 50s. The could be a slight chance for a shower on Friday, but forecast models are not consistent at the moment on the timing.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.