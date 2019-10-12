Expect a chilly weekend across the Mid-South

NEXT WEEK: Monday we are looking mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle 70s and overnight lower in the lower 60s. Tuesday we are tracking more rain, mainly confined to North Mississippi. Tuesday afternoon highs will warm into the middle to lower 70s with overnight lows in the middle 50s. Back to partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies for Wednesday, afternoon highs will warm into the upper 60s with overnight lows in the middle 40s. Thursday and Friday we will see afternoon highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s with overnight lows in the 50s. The could be a slight chance for a shower on Friday, but forecast models are not consistent at the moment on the timing.