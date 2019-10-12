MAS hosts ‘Empty the Shelters’ event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Animal shelters across the nation took part in the 'Empty the Shelters' event on Saturday.
Memphis Animal Services is one of 125 that participated, and they say it comes at no better time.
Earlier in the week, the animal shelter took in more than 70 pets within a 24-hour period.
"We are a municipal open intake shelter so when there are stray pets that need us we can't say no," Memphis Animal Services Community Engagement Specialist, Katie Pemberton said.
Memphis Animal Services will take in about 30-50 pets on average day, and Pemberton said that's only going up.
"Our intake is up about 30 percent from last year," she said.
For those wanting to adopt a furry-friend, MAS lowered their pet adoption fees to $25.
The Bissell Pet Foundation then covered the rest of the adoption costs to donate to the shelter.
"So when you adopt a pet for $25 today -- you're saving more than just that pet you're adopting," said Pemberton.
Memphis Animal Services is open for those interested in adopting seven days a week.
“We always want to let the public know there’s pets in here that need you,” Pemberton said.
