Police: Security guard hit by shoplifter in vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police have arrested a woman following a shoplifting incident and the assault of a security guard at a Marshalls on Polo Grounds Boulevard near Bill Morris Parkway.
According to an affidavit, Iann Davenport, 46, is facing multiple charges after she was seen putting $700 worth of products in her purse by the store’s security guard Friday morning.
Before Davenport was able to leave the property, the security guard stopped her and retrieved the stolen products and told the woman to not return to the store.
Police say Davenport then got into her vehicle and backed into two cars before hitting the security guard. She also hit another vehicle at a nearby business while leaving the scene.
The woman was not severely injured but did receive some bruising from the assault.
The 46-year-old is facing charges of aggravated assault, theft of property, driving with a suspended/revoked license, reckless driving and financial responsibility.
Davenport was arrested and taken to Shelby County Jail East.
