Police: Two men charged in chop shop bust

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers with the Multi-Agency Gang Unit say they busted a chop shop in Whitehaven this week.
According to the court affidavit, officers checked out the property after receiving a tip.
Investigators say 38-year-old Terrell Jefferson and his cousin, Michael Siggers, were arrested and charged with theft of property and operating an illegal chop shop.
On Wednesday, detectives went to 208 Eastman near Brooks and South Third.
They spotted a partially covered black Cadillac with Tennessee plates, ran the tags and discovered it was stolen.
Investigators returned Thursday with a search warrant and found several stolen cars that had been stripped:
- A red 2007 GMC Yukon - taken from Southaven
- A 2011 Cadillac Escalade - stolen in Memphis last year, and
- A 2007 Chevy Blazer - stolen in Memphis last month
Detectives said the property contained hundreds of car parts, but the suspects couldn’t provide documentation for any of it.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.