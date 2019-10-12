SCSO: Teens captured after escaping Varangon Academy

LAKELAND, Tenn. (WMC) - Two teens from an alternative school in Bartlett have been captured after running away Thursday.
According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the two juveniles from Varangon Academy were captured Friday morning in Lakeland.
The two have been charged with felony assault and evading arrest.
This is the second group of teens that ran away in the last couple of weeks.
Four runaways escaped last moth, two of which are still on the run.
