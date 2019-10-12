Suspect shot, killed in Jefferson County deputy-involved shooting , police say

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - A Jefferson County man is dead following a pursuit and a deputy-involved shooting in Pine Bluff Friday night.
Matthew Abrams, 40, was believed to be a wanted suspect in a recent crime in the area.
According to Arkansas State Police, Arbams and another individual were seen getting into a car and driving away from a hotel when a deputy began following them. He refused to stop when the deputy attempted to pull him over.
When Abrams decided to stop the vehicle, he pointed a gun at the deputy who then fired shots at him.
Officials believe Abrams was struck by the deputy before he fled into a wooded area. The passenger ran from the vehicle on foot but was later caught.
Multiple law enforcement agencies along with a canine search team canvased the area in search of Abrams.
Abrams was spotted lying on the ground. Officials say he sat up with a gun in hand and pointed it at the officers. He allegedly denied the orders to drop the weapon and was shot again.
Arkansas police say steps were taken to save Abrams life but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.
His body has been taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to be analyzed.
An investigation has been opened by the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division regarding deadly force used in this case.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.