Local pastor faces charges for attempted murder, rape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County man accused of stabbing, raping and pouring insecticides down his neighbor's throat is also a local pastor with a criminal past.
Memphis Police say 58-year-old Norman Hudson forced himself into his neighbor’s home, grabbed a knife from her kitchen and raped her.
The police affidavit said that Hudson hit the victim, stabbed her in the neck and then poured the insecticides down her throat.
He faces charges for attempted murder, aggravated rape, robbery and several others.
A sign in front of Do you Believe Outreach Ministry on North Holmes Street names Hudson as the pastor of the church.
The incident Hudson is accused of happened on the morning of October 9 on Wrenwood Street, just off Macon Road.
Neighbors in the area said they are more cautious after hearing about what happened.
"I don’t want to see anything like that happen ever again," one man said. "I know that detectives were here all day."
He did not want to be identified, but he recalled what happened Wednesday morning.
"They brought out a woman on a stretcher and we realized something happened to her," the man said.
The affidavit said Hudson also forced the woman to give him her bank card pin number that he later used to steal money from her account.
"Noticed around 8:30 that there were detectives and squad cars converging on that house," the man we spoke with said.
Hudson's criminal record goes back to the early 1990's, and includes charges like assault and aggravated robbery.
He remains in jail for his most recent charges on a $500,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.