Missing St. Louis man last seen in Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Missouri man has been reported missing for over a week and police say he was last seen in Memphis.
The 21-year-old recently moved to the Bluff City from St. Louis and was living with his sister, according to the Memphis Police Department.
On Oct. 5 officers responded to a missing person call at a residence on Third Green Drive where the woman told police her brother left the residence on foot around 10 p.m. the night before.
Police say she told them the 21-year-old’s phone was going straight to voicemail and that he didn’t know anyone in the city. The woman said a clerk at the Valero gas station on East Shelby said she saw the man around the time he left the residence.
According to MPD, the woman says her brother is not mentally ill nor does he have any medical conditions and he does not have a drug or alcohol addiction.
The missing 21-year-old is described as light complexion, around 5 feet 9 inches tall, thin build and was last seen wearing a green polo shirt, jeans and flip-flops.
He also has tattoos on his arms.
If you have any information regarding this case please call MPD.
