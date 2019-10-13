Police: Fatal crash on Ark. highway leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 13, 2019 at 9:59 AM CDT - Updated October 13 at 9:59 AM

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - A 70-year-old Arkansas woman died in a crash Friday morning while driving on Highway 1, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Karroll Rutherford crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and drove into a ditch. Police say she then made her way back onto the roadway and hit a vehicle head-on.

The man driving that vehicle was injured and taken to the hospital.

The report says weather conditions were rainy at the time of the crash around 6:45 a.m.

No further information has been reported at this time.

