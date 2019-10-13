Staying cooler than average across the Mid-South

Frost is possible across parts of the region this morning along with chilly temperatures, even with sunshine today we will stay cooler than average this afternoon.
Frost is impacting portions of the Mid-South this morning. During the day today we will warm into the upper 60s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Southwest winds around 5 mph will help us warm a bit more than yesterday, but we will stay below average for this time of the year. Tonight, skies remain clear with lows in the upper 40s and winds becoming calm. We continue our warming trend to start the week ahead, all building up to our next chance for rain on Tuesday.
TODAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Winds: Southwest around 5 mph. High: 68.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: Calm. Low: 48.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday we will see highs in the middle to upper 70s, which is seasonal for this time of the year, lows will dip into the lower 60s under partly cloudy skies during the day and building overnight. Tuesday we are tracking our next chance for rain, showers look to build from the south, with the best chance for rain mainly south of I-40. Highs on Tuesday are in the lower 70s with overnight lows in the middle 50s. Wednesday and Thursday we are back with sunny skies and afternoon highs in the middle to upper 60s with overnight lows in the middle to upper 40s. Friday we keep with the sunny skies and afternoon highs in the lower 70s with overnight lows in the 50s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Forecast models are indicating rain chances building this upcoming weekend. Right now, timing is not consistent between models so keeping the chance less than 20% at the moment. Highs on Saturday will warm into the upper 70s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
