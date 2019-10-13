Staying cooler than average across the Mid-South

THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday we will see highs in the middle to upper 70s, which is seasonal for this time of the year, lows will dip into the lower 60s under partly cloudy skies during the day and building overnight. Tuesday we are tracking our next chance for rain, showers look to build from the south, with the best chance for rain mainly south of I-40. Highs on Tuesday are in the lower 70s with overnight lows in the middle 50s. Wednesday and Thursday we are back with sunny skies and afternoon highs in the middle to upper 60s with overnight lows in the middle to upper 40s. Friday we keep with the sunny skies and afternoon highs in the lower 70s with overnight lows in the 50s.