Temperatures up and down and rain chances

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It was a chilly and frosty morning for some but temperatures have warmed significantly this afternoon. Tonight temperatures won’t be as cold and a warmer flow will bring some warmer temperatures to start the week.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear Wind: Light Low: 47.
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny Wind: SE 5 High: 75.
MONDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. Wind: SE 5 Low: 62
THIS WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and lows in the lower 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers along with high temperatures again in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
NEXT WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower both days. Highs in the upper 70s.
