Customer convicted of killing Memphis cellphone store employee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is facing more than two decades in prison after being convicted of killing an employee at a cellphone store in Whitehaven.
Damon Johnson, 24, faces up to 25 years in prison without parole for second-degree murder.
Prosecutors say Johnson and a group of friends went to the store near Winchester and Millbranch in May 2017 to check on a phone that was being repaired. They began arguing with the employee, 24-year-old Rashad Awwad.
One of Johnson’s friend’s was asked to leave the store, and Awwad told the rest of the group they could return the next day for the phone.
Prosecutors say the group left but came back while Awwad was outside smoking. The friend who was originally asked to leave the store confronted Awwad. Witnesses said Johnson pulled a gun and started firing.
The medical examiner said Awwad was shot four times in the back.
Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 2.
