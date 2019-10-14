Dry for now but more rain on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It was a chilly and foggy morning for some but by this afternoon partly cloudy along with pleasant fall temperatures. A cold front will bring chances of showers and storms Tuesday.
THIS AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy Wind: SE 5 High: 75.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy Wind: Light Low: 47.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy 40% chance of showers and storms. Wind: SE 5 High: 74.
THIS WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms along with high temperatures again in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
THIS WEEKEND: Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected this weekend with small rain chances possible each day. Highs this weekend are back into the middle to upper 70s with overnight lows in the 60s. Forecast models are indicating higher rain chances to start next week.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.