Family attorneys argue for DNA testing in case of man executed for murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Attorneys for the family of a man convicted and executed of a brutal rape and murder pleaded their case for new DNA testing Monday.
April Alley, the daughter of Sedley Alley, was in court as attorneys made their case. They say April wants to know the truth.
Sedley Alley was put to death by lethal injection in 2006 after a jury found him guilty of the 1986 rape and murder of 19-year-old lance corporal Susan Marie Collins in Millington.
Alley confessed to the crime, but he told his daughter he was coerced into confessing.
Attorneys said four months ago, they received a letter from law enforcement in St. Louis that a man arrested and charged with rape had gone to the same avionics school as Collins.
The family's attorneys argued that if Alley was alive today, he would get DNA testing. They argued it would be fundamentally wrong if there is no testing.
Prosecutors argue Alley's estate cannot ask for post-conviction DNA testing because he was already executed.
The prosecution also argued that none of the evidence the family is seeking today is newly discovered. They say Alley would not be entitled to post-conviction DNA testing if he were alive today.
The judge heard both arguments and will make a ruling by November 18.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.