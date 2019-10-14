Hearing scheduled Monday to consider DNA testing in Sedley Alley case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The daughter of a man convicted and executed for a brutal rape and murder will ask a Shelby County judge for new DNA testing in her father’s case Monday.
April Alley is also asking Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to use his executive authority to order DNA testing on untested evidence in the case.
Her father, Sedley Alley, was put to death by lethal injection in 2006 after a jury found him guilty of the 1986 rape and murder of 19-year-old lance corporal Susan Marie Collins in Millington.
Alley confessed to the crime – but, he told his daughter he was coerced into confessing.
He also told her he was drunk the night Collins was murdered and had no recollection of committing the crime.
Attorneys tried before to get key pieces of evidence in the case tested for DNA, including men's underwear found at the scene, but Tennessee courts wouldn't grant the request.
He was put to death with his daughter as a witness.
“Watching our father die was so painful that I'm hoping that I can get the answer one way or another that I want,” said April Alley, daughter.
Now, April Alley and lawyers with the Innocence Project are pushing for that DNA testing – a request that will be heard at the Criminal Justice Center.
The Innocence Project said five years ago, the state supreme court ruled post-conviction DNA testing, which could prove a defendant's innocence, should be allowed.
Too late for Sedley Alley but, according to his daughter, It's never too late for the truth.
“It's very overwhelming. I feel like I'm being pulled in a thousand different directions,” said April Alley.
The Innocence Project attorneys also believe a St. Louis man who’s been indicted for homicide and rape could be a serial offender and responsible for Collins’ killing.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.