Investigation continues into crash that killed woman, 3 children early Sunday morning

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The investigation continues into a weekend crash that killed a woman and three young children.
It happened around 1 a.m. Sunday on I-269 near Highway 57 in Fayette County.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Latricia Taylor, of Collierville, was driving her Buick southbound in the northbound lanes of the interstate when she crashed head-on into a semi.
The crash killed Taylor as well as 9-year-old Kaylan Taylor, 7-year-old Dylan Stokes and 3-year-old Kaylie Stokes. The semi driver was not injured.
According to the preliminary accident report, neither Taylor nor the children were wearing seat belts or child restraints. It also says investigators believe she was drinking before the crash.
A THP spokesperson said a blood test will determine if Taylor was legally intoxicated but the results won’t be available for some time.
Erica Lester says she and Taylor were friends since they were little. She released a statement about Taylor after learning of her death.
“Latricia was a nice, sweet and loving person,” said Lester. “We were more like sisters than best friends. While we were in school, when you seen her you seen me, or it was the other way around. She was a smart, intelligent young lady in school. She will truly be missed by her best friend Erica Lester and her fellow classmates, class of 2003. And I want to let her family know that I am here for them because we are one big family.”
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.