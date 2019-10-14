Mississippi police investigating murder of 20-year-old

TATE COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Police in Coldwater, Mississippi say a 20-year-old man was murdered over the weekend.
According to Police Chief Undra Todd, it happened around 11 p.m. Sunday. The victim is 20-year-old Cameron Reed.
Todd did not know the motive and would not say if Reed knew his killer.
No other details surrounding the murder have been released. The investigation is ongoing.
Coldwater, Mississippi is in Tate County and is about 35 miles south of Memphis.
