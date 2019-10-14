Number of vaping-related illnesses rise in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The number of vaping-related illnesses reported in Tennessee is rising to new heights. The total has nearly doubled since the reported numbers last month.
The Center for Disease Control says there are now 49 cases as opposed to the original 26 cases reported about a month ago.
According to the Tennessee Health Department, there’s been no single product or substance linked to all the cases and it’s not clear which ingredient is causing the illnesses.
Experts say most patients reported vaping THC--the “high” producing ingredient in marijuana.
There are nearly 1,300 reported cases of pulmonary disease linked to vaping across the country.
Mississippi reported the state’s first vaping death in September.
