Ole Miss students stage march as new chancellor begins work

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ole Miss students welcomed their new chancellor Monday with a campus protest.
It was Dr. Glenn Boyce’s first day on the job and, much like his hiring, it was not without controversy.
Protesters staged a march on campus Monday morning, calling for Boyce to resign and to abolish the Institute of Higher Learning. It’s just the most recent demonstration against Boyce and the IHL after his controversial hiring.
Earlier this month, the university canceled a news conference to introduce Boyce after student protesters showed up with signs, chanting “Glenn Boyce is not our choice” and “IHL has got to go.”
Some call Boyce’s hiring controversial because he was paid to find the school’s next chancellor, but IHL ended the process and awarded Boyce the job despite him not being on the list of candidates.
Students tell WMC Action News 5 they want a new process to select a new chancellor. Ultimately, their goal is to abolish the IHL and allow Mississippi universities to pick their own leadership.
