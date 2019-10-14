Statewide burn ban lifted in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The statewide burn ban in Mississippi has been lifted.
Governor Phil Bryant lifted the ban after consulting the Mississippi Forestry Commission.
“Due to the amount of rainfall received in parts of the state over the last week, the MFC has seen decreased wildfire activity,” said Russell Bozeman, MFC state forester. “As a result of the rainfall and current weather forecast, the MFC requested that the statewide burn ban be lifted.”
Some county bans remain in effect, including Panola and Tate counties. Click here to see which counties are still in effect.
