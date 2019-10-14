Tigers basketball the talk of the conference at AAC media days

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WMC) - Members of the American Athletic Conference all gathered in Philadelphia for the start of basketball media days Monday.
This year, the Memphis Tigers are the talk of the conference, with the top recruiting class in the nation.
Memphis is tied atop the conference in the preseason polls with Houston, with top recruit James Wiseman earning a nod as the Preseason Rookie of the Year and on the Preseason First Team.
Wiseman and precious Achiuwa, two five-star recruits, hope to bring the Tigers back to national prominence under head coach Penny Hardaway.
