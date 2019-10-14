Tracking seasonal weather and rain chances to start the week

Afternoon highs are back near average to start the week, rain chances return by Tuesday and we will cool back down by weeks end.
Expect a mostly sunny start to the day with clouds starting to build into the region by this afternoon and evening. Highs will reach into the middle 70s, which is average for this time of the year. Southeast winds will prevail today around 5 mph and remain tonight. Clouds will blanket the region tonight with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. The clouds build ahead of our next bout of rain that will push into the region for Tuesday.
TODAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Winds: Southeast around 5 mph. High: 75.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Winds: Southeast around 5 mph. Low: 60.
THIS WEEK: Tuesday we are tracking rain pushing across the region with cloudy skies and afternoon highs in the lower to middle 70s and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Partly cloudy skies expected on Wednesday with afternoon highs in the middle 60s and overnight lows in the middle 40s. Mostly sunny skies return by Thursday and linger into Friday, with afternoon highs in the 60s for Thursday and lows in the 40s. Friday we warm back into the middle 70s with overnight lows in the upper 50s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected this weekend with small rain chances possible each day. Highs this weekend are back into the middle to upper 70s with overnight lows in the 60s. Forecast models are indicating higher rain chances to start next week.
