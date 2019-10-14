Tracking seasonal weather and rain chances to start the week

Expect a mostly sunny start to the day with clouds starting to build into the region by this afternoon and evening. Highs will reach into the middle 70s, which is average for this time of the year. Southeast winds will prevail today around 5 mph and remain tonight. Clouds will blanket the region tonight with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. The clouds build ahead of our next bout of rain that will push into the region for Tuesday.