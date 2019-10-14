UAW picketers hit day 29 in protest of GM contracts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the 29th day of the United Auto Workers strike comes to a close, picketing workers wait to hear from General Motors about the union’s latest counter-proposal.
Meanwhile, UAW’s vice president released a video statement thanking the membership for their solidarity and saying he knows how hard the strike has been.
He announced the union is increasing strike pay by $25 to $275 per week. He also opened the door for union members to work part-time as long as they still maintain their picketing duties.
It’s not clear when or if General Motors will respond to an offer made by the union.
