Another cold front brings more rain and a dip in temperatures

TONIGHT: Cloudy Wind: SE 5 Low: 60
TUESDAY: Scattered Showers Wind: S 5-10 High: 75
TUESDAY NIGHT: Rain & Thunderstorms Wind: NW 10-15 Low: 52
THIS WEEK: A few showers will be likely early tomorrow morning mainly along and south of the I-40 corridor. Much of the day will be cloudy and dry with mild temperatures. A cold front will move through late night bringing more rain and possibly a few thunderstorms primarily from 8 PM to 2 AM. Rainfall totals will average a quarter to half an inch with higher amounts possible in a few locations. Wednesday will become mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain during the afternoon and evening along with highs in the mid 70s and lows near 60. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs in the upper 70s with overnight lows in the mid 60s.
