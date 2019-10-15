Cardinals one game from elimination in NLCS

October 15, 2019

WASHINGTON (WMC) - Nationals demolished the Cardinals, 8-1, in NLCS Game 3, to move within one win of World Series.

Stephen Strasburg had 12 strikeouts. Howie Kendrick with 3 doubles. And here’s a stat in the Nats favor: Only one team in history, the 2004 New York Yankees, has held a 3-0 lead in a seven-game series and didn’t win.

The Nationals’ franchise, including its time in Montreal, never has made it to the World Series in 50 years.

NLCS Game 4 is Tuesday night in D.C.

