Cardinals one game from elimination in NLCS

WASHINGTON (WMC) - Nationals demolished the Cardinals, 8-1, in NLCS Game 3, to move within one win of World Series.
Stephen Strasburg had 12 strikeouts. Howie Kendrick with 3 doubles. And here’s a stat in the Nats favor: Only one team in history, the 2004 New York Yankees, has held a 3-0 lead in a seven-game series and didn’t win.
The Nationals’ franchise, including its time in Montreal, never has made it to the World Series in 50 years.
NLCS Game 4 is Tuesday night in D.C.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.