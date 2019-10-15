Cold front brings more rain overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Rain & Thunder Wind: NW 10-15 Low: 52
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny Wind: NW 10-15 High: 66
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear Wind: NE 5 Low: 44
THIS WEEK: The cold front moving through overnight will bring an additional quarter to half an inch of rain with higher amounts possible in some areas. Skies will clear by early morning making for a cool, dry, and breezy day tomorrow. Thursday will be mostly sunny and cool with afternoon highs in the upper 60s along with overnight lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s with lows near 60. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Another front will enter the area Monday bringing clouds and another chance of rain along with with highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows near 50. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 70.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.