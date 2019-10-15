Cold front brings more rain overnight

THIS WEEK: The cold front moving through overnight will bring an additional quarter to half an inch of rain with higher amounts possible in some areas. Skies will clear by early morning making for a cool, dry, and breezy day tomorrow. Thursday will be mostly sunny and cool with afternoon highs in the upper 60s along with overnight lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the mid 50s.