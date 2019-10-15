Cold front brings rain chances to the region

A few showers will be likely this morning along and south of I-40. While we may see rain this morning, much of the day will be cloudy and mild. Afternoon highs will warm into the middle 70s with south winds around 5 to 10 mph. A cold front will move into the region tonight, that front will give us a few rain and storms between 8 pm tonight into 2 am Wednesday morning. Rain fall amounts look to stay between a quarter and a half inch with higher amounts in some locations. Tonight, we will keep with cloudy skies and rain chances with winds shifting out of the north behind the front, around 5 to 15 mph and lows in the 50s region wide.