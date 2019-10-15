Cold front brings rain chances to the region

Showers are possible this morning with a lull in activity for midday and then the cold front moves into the region tonight bringing more rain chances to the region.
A few showers will be likely this morning along and south of I-40. While we may see rain this morning, much of the day will be cloudy and mild. Afternoon highs will warm into the middle 70s with south winds around 5 to 10 mph. A cold front will move into the region tonight, that front will give us a few rain and storms between 8 pm tonight into 2 am Wednesday morning. Rain fall amounts look to stay between a quarter and a half inch with higher amounts in some locations. Tonight, we will keep with cloudy skies and rain chances with winds shifting out of the north behind the front, around 5 to 15 mph and lows in the 50s region wide.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain: 40%. Winds: South around 5 to 10 mph. High: 75.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Rain: 40%. Winds: North around 5 to 15 mph. Low: 52.
THIS WEEK: Tomorrow we will see the clouds clear and sunshine prevail by the afternoon, highs will warm into the upper 60s with overnight lows in the lower 40s. Thursday and Friday we are also tracking mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s and overnight lows in the upper 40s to middle 50s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday we are looking at mostly cloudy skies with a chance for rain in the afternoon and evening with highs in the middle 70s and lows in the 50s and 60s. Sunday we are looking at partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for rain and highs in the upper 70s with overnight lows in the middle 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Rain chances stick around for Monday as we track another system that will push across the region. Highs for Monday will be in the middle 70s under cloudy skies.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.