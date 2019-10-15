Cyntoia Brown-Long on life that led her to prison: ‘I shouldn’t be alive’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After two months of freedom, Cyntoia Brown-Long is beginning to publicly tell her story. This weekend she will be in Memphis.
“I shouldn't be here. I shouldn't be alive,” Brown-Long said on The Today Show.
Brown-Long said the way her life was going 15 years ago--sexual and physical abuse--she didn’t think her path would be one of redemption. In 2004, the Tennessee teen was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Johnny Allen before former Governor Bill Haslam commuted her sentence this year.
She writes about it in her newly-released book Free Cyntoia: My search for Redemption in the American Prison System. She was on NBC's The Today Show Tuesday to talk about it.
“I get in depth in the book about my inner thoughts at the time [of the crime], I was going through things, motivation. Some of the things that were big factors,” Brown-Long said.
WMC Action News 5 was in Nashville when Brown-Long was released from prison in August. However, she did not provide media interviews upon her release. Her lawyer said she wanted to get adjusted to freedom.
In a statement on the eve of her August release Brown-Long said, “I look forward to using my experiences to help other women and girls suffering abuse and exploitation.”
This weekend she’ll be in Memphis at New Direction Christian Church on Winchester Road, where she’ll do just that.
As she begins her life as a free woman, she knows Allen's family is in pain. She said she understands why they feel they way they do.
“If they ever want an opportunity to speak with me I’d be happy to,” Brown-Long said.
“A conversation with Cyntoia” at New Direction Christian Church is free to attend. It will be Sunday at 6 p.m. The church is at 6120 Winchester Road. A book signing will follow it.
