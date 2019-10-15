DA clears deputies in fatal shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The District Attorney’s Office found that Shelby County deputies were acting within the law upon shooting and killing a man last year.
Keyshon Parham, 19, was shot and killed by deputies in October 2018 at Eden at Watersedge Apartments.
Investigators said a deputy was also shot in the exhcange of gunfire.
Parham was wanted for attempted first-degree murder for a shooting on I-240.
Investigators said Parham jumped from a second-story window at the apartments and waded through a small lake, yelling at officers, "I ain't going back to jail. You'll have to kill me."
They say Parham shot a deputy in the leg shortly after in a struggle over a gun.
Two officers then shot Parham, killing him.
District Attorney Amy Weirich said the deputies have been cleared of criminal wrongdoing.
“The officers described the scene that night as a melee,” Gen. Weirich said in a letter to Sheriff Floyd Bonner Jr. “Under the circumstances that night, (the two deputies) made split-second decisions to shoot Parham in self-defense and in the defense of others. The facts, the evidence and the law show that they used a reasonable and necessary amount of force to defend their lives and those of fellow officers.”
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.