DA clears deputies in fatal shooting
Keyshon Parham, 19, is wanted by police (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 15, 2019 at 1:04 PM CDT - Updated October 15 at 1:04 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The District Attorney’s Office found that Shelby County deputies were acting within the law upon shooting and killing a man last year.

Keyshon Parham, 19, was shot and killed by deputies in October 2018 at Eden at Watersedge Apartments.

Investigators said a deputy was also shot in the exhcange of gunfire.

Parham was wanted for attempted first-degree murder for a shooting on I-240.

Investigators said Parham jumped from a second-story window at the apartments and waded through a small lake, yelling at officers, "I ain't going back to jail. You'll have to kill me."

They say Parham shot a deputy in the leg shortly after in a struggle over a gun.

Two officers then shot Parham, killing him.

District Attorney Amy Weirich said the deputies have been cleared of criminal wrongdoing.

“The officers described the scene that night as a melee,” Gen. Weirich said in a letter to Sheriff Floyd Bonner Jr. “Under the circumstances that night, (the two deputies) made split-second decisions to shoot Parham in self-defense and in the defense of others. The facts, the evidence and the law show that they used a reasonable and necessary amount of force to defend their lives and those of fellow officers.”

