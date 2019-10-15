Grizzlies roughed up in preseason finale

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One week from Wednesday, the NBA regular season opens with the Memphis Grizzlies on the road. Sunday night they play their final home preseason game at FedExForum.
After a two game feast on International competition, the Grizz finally get to see another brethren in the association with the Charlotte Hornets in town.
Jeran Jackson, Jr. a couple of 3s to start both halves, but fouls out in just 20 minutes with only 6 points and 5 boards. Rookie Ja Morant continues making exciting plays for himself and others, talling15 points, six dimes, but just 4-15 from the floor.
Fellow Rookie Brandon Clarke notched a double double with 16 points and 12 boards. But the Hornets, behind Terry Rozier’s 24 points, outscored Memphis 30-14 in the 4th.
Griz get blown out, 120-99. The Grizzlies next preseason game is at the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night.
