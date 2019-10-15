MFD delivers smoke alarms to local neighborhood residents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Fire Department went door to door handing out smoke alarms in a neighborhood on Tuesday after a man died in a house fire on Monday.
Investigators say the 67-year-old was found inside a home on Alameda Avenue after the fire was put out. The fire department canvassed the neighborhood near Springdale Street.
MFD suggests changing your smoke detector batteries twice a year--when you chance your clock in the spring and again in the fall.
