Mid-Southerners voice concerns about proposed funding changes to TennCare

"Our block grant proposal is an exceptionally innovative approach to how we fund Medicaid in our state. Tennessee has one of the best managed programs in the country (and a high level of accountability) and because of that we are the first state in the country to submit this proposal. While this is a negotiating process with the federal government, Gov. Lee has been adamant about only accepting a good deal for Tennessee. Block grants create greater financial flexibility for the state which in turn offers the chance to improve access and affordability of care. These flexibilities are outlined in the waiver amendment application and include items related to improving program administrative efficiencies; delivering the right care to the right members; adopting commercial tools to lower drug costs; appropriately penalizing Medicaid fraud; addressing inefficient disincentives and promoting value for providers; investing in health rather than health care; and leveraging Medicaid as a catalyst to promote rural health care transformation. I have attached an FAQ document that addresses this and more. "