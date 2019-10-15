MPD opens investigation on I-40 road rage shooting in search of suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are searching for an interstate shooting suspect, who opened fire on I-40 Monday night.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. near Riverside Drive, according to a police report. A woman says she was driving towards Arkansas on I-40 when a dark blue Ford Mustang fired two shots into her right passenger door.
Memphis police believe it’s yet another road rage incident.
The victim didn’t want to speak on camera, but she told WMC Action News 5 she was on her way to Arkansas to visit family when the shooting happened.
"Unfortunately, I would say that there’s a lack of surprise, but nevertheless concern,” said Memphian Zachary Monroe.
This latest shooting comes after Tennessee Highway Patrol ended “Operation Grizzly Bear.” During the weeks-long operation, THP says there was only one shooting reported on the interstate systems.
“Operation Grizzly Bear” was launched after more than 30 interstate incidents since the start of 2019 Monroe says it might be a good idea to bring back those additional patrols.
"I don’t know if THP needs to come back or if MPD and SCSO need to go back to the saturation levels that we were at over the summer or what the best solution is, but it certainly seemed like more blue lights meant less shootings,” said Monroe.
Tuesday, Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings said his department has spent almost $700,000 in overtime pay to saturate the interstates.
"I cannot make more police officers so if I’m down police officers I have to hire officers on overtime to do that,” said Rallings.
Rallings says they’ll continue to have an increased presence on the interstates, but ultimately this goes back to legislation.
"Guns in cars is part of this problem. We need to do something about that,” said Rallings.
Memphis Police say there were officers on the interstate near the area of Monday night’s shooting.
WMC Action News 5 asked Memphis police Department if the department intends on requesting assistance from THP again and a spokesperson said they have not been advised to reach out to THP at this time.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office also assisted MPD and THP on the interstate systems earlier this year.
A spokesperson said deputies are not scheduled to specific areas of the interstate anymore, but the department encourages deputies to be on the lookout for aggressive drivers when they’re going to and from calls.
SCSO says if MPD requests the departments assistance again, they’ll do their best to help.
