Police identify remains found by boater as man killed in July

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department identified the human remains found by a boater to be a man who went missing in July.
Police said Baba Said, 20, was killed after being lured to a home.
Police sound Said's car abandoned on the side of the interstate.
Jalen Braden and a 15-year-old girl were arrested and charged with first-degree murder.
Police believe Braden lured Said to his home and robbed him before shooting him in the back of the head and dumping his body in a nearby drainage ditch.
On October 6, a boater told police he found human bones near the boat ramp at W Mallory Ave at MLK Park.
Tuesday, police said those remains belonged to Baba Said.
Braden and the 15-year-old are also charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.
