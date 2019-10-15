Police identify remains found by boater as man killed in July

Police identify remains found by boater as man killed in July
Jalen Braden (Source: SCSO)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 15, 2019 at 12:32 PM CDT - Updated October 15 at 12:32 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department identified the human remains found by a boater to be a man who went missing in July.

Police said Baba Said, 20, was killed after being lured to a home.

Police sound Said's car abandoned on the side of the interstate.

Jalen Braden and a 15-year-old girl were arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Police believe Braden lured Said to his home and robbed him before shooting him in the back of the head and dumping his body in a nearby drainage ditch.

Man charged with murder of missing man when blood found on couch

On October 6, a boater told police he found human bones near the boat ramp at W Mallory Ave at MLK Park.

Tuesday, police said those remains belonged to Baba Said.

Braden and the 15-year-old are also charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.