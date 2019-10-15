Scattered showers today will giveway to cooler temps tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few showers will be possible this afternoon as a batch of moisture from the west pushes east. Afternoon highs will warm into the middle 70s with south winds around 5 to 10 mph. A cold front will move into the region tonight, that front will give us a few more showers and storms this evening and tonight between 8 pm tonight to 2 am Wednesday morning. Rainfall amounts look to stay between a quarter and a half inch with higher amounts in some locations.