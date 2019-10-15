Scattered showers today will giveway to cooler temps tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few showers will be possible this afternoon as a batch of moisture from the west pushes east. Afternoon highs will warm into the middle 70s with south winds around 5 to 10 mph. A cold front will move into the region tonight, that front will give us a few more showers and storms this evening and tonight between 8 pm tonight to 2 am Wednesday morning. Rainfall amounts look to stay between a quarter and a half inch with higher amounts in some locations.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain: 40%. Winds: South around 5 to 10 mph. High: 75.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Rain: 40%. Winds: North around 5 to 15 mph. Low: 52.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: North 10 mph. High: 67.
THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s and overnight lows in the upper 40s to middle 50s.
WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon and evening with highs in the middle 70s and lows in the 50s and 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs in the upper 70s with overnight lows in the middle 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Rain chances will linger into Monday as we track another system. Highs on Monday will be in the middle 70s under mostly cloudy skies.
