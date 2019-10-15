Shots fired in road rage on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting on I-40 in Downtown Memphis.
The shooting happened near 8 p.m. at I-40 and Front Street.
Police said shots were fired from a blue Ford Mustang as part of road rage.
This comes after Tennessee Highway Patrol’s Operation Grizzly Bear, done to monitor interstates after more than 30 shootings since the start of 2019.
From July until late August, THP handed out more than 2,000 citations and investigated just one shooting on the interstate.
While the operation has ended, MPD still has a heavy presence on the interstates. Officers have stopped more than 82,000 vehicles and made more than 1,800 arrests on interstates this year.
