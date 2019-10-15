Tigers getting over first loss at Temple

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You’d think the Memphis football team would still be reeling from having a chance at victory taken away from them by a controversial video review. That’s not exactly the case.
You’ve all seen it by now. With the Tigers down 2 at Temple with time running out. Brady White’s 4th down pass to Joey Magnifico appeared to be caught on the dive. Or at least that was the call on the field.
But after and extensive booth review, the call was overturned, and Memphis eventually suffered its first defeat, 30-28. Tigers Head Coach Mike Norvell says it still stings, but there’s no reason to dwell on it.
“That happened Sunday,” Norvell said. “We came in and I’m pissed. I hate losing. Right? Our players are pissed. That’s part of being a competitor. I think if you watch our teams play, we play with a certain edge and competitive spirit because we want to win. We want to put ourselves in the best position to be successful. But, when you come up short, there is a reason.”
Four reasons, to be exact, as in turnovers. But Memphis still had a chance to win it.
The Tigers have to regroup quickly with 5-1 Tulane coming to town. Kickoff is 6 p.m. Saturday at the Liberty Bowl.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.