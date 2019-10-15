Valanciunas to miss all of preseason

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Jonas Valanciunas has missed both preseason matches so far, and the decision’s been made to sit him for the rest of the exhibition schedule with a sore foot.
The 7-foot Lithuanian played heavy minutes in this summer’s FIBA World Championships.
“They’re trying to, I believe, protect me," Valanciunas said. "Protect me for the season. It’s been a big load during World Cup and all summer playing, so trying to protect me from big injury.”
The Grizzlies expect Valanciunas to be ready to go by the season opener October 23 at Miami.
