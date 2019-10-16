Commission to discuss updated MATA funding plan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris still has some convincing to do to get more people on board with his plan to tax certain households for more MATA funding.
Harris has tweaked his original plan, and the Shelby County Commission is scheduled to discuss MATA funding Wednesday.
The Shelby County Commission is slated for just a 10-minute discussion, but has more to consider with Harris' tweaked plan to raise $9 million for MATA.
Last month, Harris proposed taxing households $145 per vehicle beginning with their third vehicle.
Last week, Harris said he's tweaking that to just $145 for just the third vehicle in the household.
MATA originally said it needs $30 million to make the improvements it needs.
From the beginning of his time in office, Harris has said he wants to find solutions to better public transportation in the county.
Commissioner Michael Whaley said county leaders need to do a better job explaining how the fee would benefit everyone, not just MATA riders.
"Any decision on transit from the county level needs to be really thought through and not rushed at all, because this is a really big decision that is going to impact us for generations to come," Whaley said.
Harris hopes the commission can vote on the plan by February.
Bus ridership has fallen almost 7% over the last year, but about 20,000 people still rely on MATA buses every day.
