Cool & dry end to the week but next week could be stormy

THE WEEKEND: Clouds will increase Saturday but the better chances for rain now look to be well to the west and the east of the Mid-South. There is still a slight chance of a shower but most of the day and the area will be warmer and dry with highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows near 60. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and high temperatures in the upper 70s with lows in the mid 60s.