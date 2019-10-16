Cool & dry end to the week but next week could be stormy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Clear Wind: N 5 Low: 44
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny Wind: N 5 High: 68
THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear Wind: SE 5 Low: 46
THIS WEEK: Northerly winds keep the day cool tomorrow then a return of a southerly flow will make for a slightly warmer end to the week. Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s.
THE WEEKEND: Clouds will increase Saturday but the better chances for rain now look to be well to the west and the east of the Mid-South. There is still a slight chance of a shower but most of the day and the area will be warmer and dry with highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows near 60. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and high temperatures in the upper 70s with lows in the mid 60s.
NEXT WEEK: A cold front will move through the Mid-South Monday bringing rain and thunderstorms and a few storms could be strong to severe. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s with lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cool with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows near 50.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.