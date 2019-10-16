DeSoto County investigators uncover 'one of the worst’ cases of child pornography

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An urgent warning from Mid-South investigators trying to find any families that may have been in contact with a man now charged with producing child pornography.
Daniel Coulston, 24, has been charged with molestation and producing and manufacturing child pornography. Investigators believe he has more victims than they know about right now and may have been operating for at least two years.
“It’s probably one of the worst one’s that we’ve worked. But all of these are terrible," said DeSoto County Sheriff’s Detective Steve Logan, part of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
The 24-year-old was arrested at his family’s home in Southaven on Monday, accused of molesting boys between the ages of eight and 14 years old.
“He would take photos or video of his conduct with the child then he would distribute those photos or videos to other individuals on the internet," said Logan.
Investigators got a tip last week after someone saw disturbing images online. They went to Coulston’s home and arrested him and confiscated his phone, iPad and computer.
No one answered the door at the home when we knocked on the door Tuesday.
Logan says Coulston knew the two victims identified so far and their families. It is not clear what if any inducement was used to get the victims to cooperate.
“That is under investigation. We’re working to find that out," said Logan.
Investigators believe there are more victims and Coulston’s crimes likely go back a couple of years. Investigators also want to know who the images were sent to.
Coulston is the second DeSoto County man charged this month with child pornography.
Detective Logan says Corey Garroutte of Horn Lake is being held on a $1 million bond in a separate case for downloading and distributing child pornography involving children ranging in age from under one year old to 8 years old.
DeSoto County investigators believe there are more victims and want parents of children who came in contact with Coulston or knew him to contact them.
Coulston is being held without bond.
