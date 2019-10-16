Man accused of assaulting deputy escapes Jonesboro facility

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The search continues for a Lawrence County inmate who escaped St. Bernards Behavioral Health in Jonesboro.
According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Spencer Langston is considered a “violent offender” with a history of crimes.
They urged that law enforcement and the public should use extreme caution if they see him.
He has an identifying tattoo with the numbers 417 covering the back of his head.
Dispatch also believes Langston has 2 black eyes and stitches in his head.
Region 8 News reported on Oct. 9 that Langson was arrested on suspicion of first-degree battery after he assaulted a Lawrence County deputy during an arrest on Highway 361 in the Black Rock area.
