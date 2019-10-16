NBC Universal honored by Memphis City Council for “Bluff City Law”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis City Council members honored NBC Universal for “Bluff City Law” on Tuesday complete with a stack of Rendezvous ribs.
The effort included a lot of shout outs to city, county and state officials who helped ensure filming the first season of the legal drama would take place in Memphis.
Memphis City Council chairman Kemp Conrad read that resolution and ran down a list of dozens of names all influential in landing “Bluff City Law” in Memphis.
Now they also brought out a tray of Rendezvous ribs in reference to a scene in episode three.
Leaders with NBC say the community here has been nothing short of fantastic.
“I have been all over the world and I’ve never been to a community that has been so generous in their support in their hospitality especially,” said NBC Universal Senior Vice President of Production Richard Ross. “The city officials have gone way above and beyond but it’s also the citizens of Memphis that have opened their arms to being very helpful to being just supportive as no place I’ve ever been.”
Filming on season one of “Bluff City Law” is ongoing in Memphis, in fact crews are filming downtown this week.
“Bluff City Law” airs on WMC Action News 5 on Monday nights at 9 p.m.
