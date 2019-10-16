Police: 72-year-old woman dies in fatal weekend crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a crash that killed a 72-year-old woman over the weekend.
It happened Sunday night on Winchester Road near Prescott.
A man driving a Dodge Challenger Hellcat admitted to police he was driving at least 60 miles an hour in a 45 mile an hour zone.
He came up behind a Honda Accord that was going much slower and tried to pass on the right when the driver of the Accord also swerved.
The Accord was hit from behind sending it into oncoming traffic where it was hit by a third car.
Police say Doris Washington, in the Accord, was taken to the hospital where she later died.
Right now it’s unclear if any charges will be filed in the crash.
