Shelby County commissioners working through options for surveillance camera program deployment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of surveillance cameras already watch over roughly 500 locations in Memphis, and now Shelby County government is moving to closer to deploying security cameras of their own.
“What we are trying to do is make our neighborhoods safe,” said Bridget Bradley, President, Watchful Eye Neighborhood Watch.
Bridget Bradley is president of the Watchful Eye Neighborhood Watch near Graceland in Whitehaven. Her community already has two surveillance camera units, and now they’re on track to get more.
“It’s a deterrent. It’s more of a deterrent than anything else,” she said, “We understand that.”
Shelby County Commissioners have agreed to divvy up $1.6 million into $125,000 for each of the 13 commission districts. Law enforcement across the county and commissioners have met multiple times to discuss how to roll out the county’s camera program.
“Very soon, you’ll see the public safety cameras out there as an option,” said Mark Billingsley, Shelby County Commission Chairman.
Billingsley said early talks are yielding two options for commissioners to deploy their funds as community grants.
One option includes giving the dollars to law enforcement agencies in their districts to use the cameras as they see fit. The second includes surveying neighborhood watch groups to see where they would like the cameras to be placed and award the money to them.
Commissioner Edmund Ford Jr, who represents District 9, said that’s what he’s doing.
“I have about 25 neighborhood associations. I think the best fix for my community is to give them a personal stake on where they would want their cameras to be implemented,” he said Wednesday.
Leaders told WMC Action News 5 that a key distinction from the city of Memphis’ camera program is that these county cameras will not be monitored live by the Real Time Crime Center. That means law enforcement will be able to get video after the fact but not watch anything in progress.
“People need to realize these cameras are not real time. They are not instant policemen,” said Billingsley.
Commissioners also wouldn’t have to use SkyCop branded units and would be free to choose other types of surveillance systems.
There is no rollout date yet for the program.
Billingsley indicated in the next budget cycle the commission will be looking to fund more large camera units that can be moved, as the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office currently only has five of them.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.