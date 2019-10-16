Sunny & breezy fall day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The cold front that moved through yesterday and brought rain and clouds has moved out of the Mid-South. The result is sunshine and cool fall weather. It could be breezy at times and cooler temperatures on tap for tonight.
THE REST OF TODAY: Mostly Sunny Wind: NW 10-15 High: 66
TONIGHT: Clear Wind: Light Low: 44
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Wind: N 5 High: 68
THIS WEEK: Thursday will be mostly sunny and cool with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s along with overnight lows in the low to mid 40s. Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s with lows near 60. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Another front will enter the area Monday bringing clouds and another chance of rain along with with highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows near 50. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 70.
