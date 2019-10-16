Tennessee Supreme Court declines to hear lawsuit filed on the removal of confederate monuments; City of Memphis responds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Supreme Court of Tennessee has declined to hear the Sons of Confederate Veterans’ lawsuit over the removal of confederate statues in Memphis.
The Sons of Confederate Veterans originally sued the city for removing the statues of Nathan Bedford Forrest and Jefferson Davis, arguing that the Heritage Protection Act was violated.
In June, The Tennessee Court of Appeals ruled the city’s removal of the statues as legal.
The court said because the city sold the parks where the statues stood to a non-profit entity, the Heritage Protection Act was no longer applicable on private property.
City of Memphis Chief Legal Officer Bruce McMullen released the following statement Wednesday:
“We’re pleased with the Supreme Courts’ denial of the application of the Sons of Confederate Veterans petition to review the dismissal of this case in the lower Courts. This decision effectively ends this litigation and allows Memphis Greenspace to relocate the statues to an appropriate venue outside of Shelby County. Every decision the City of Memphis has made throughout this process has been thoughtful and most importantly, legal.”
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.