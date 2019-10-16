Tigers fans start petition to see Magnifico catch video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - University of Memphis Football Fans are still fuming over that overturned call in Philadelphia on Saturday that cost the Tigers a chance to beat Temple in AAC play.
Video review erased what would have been a magnificent catch by Tigers tight end Joey Magnifico on 4th down deep in Temple territory with time running out. The call on the field was a catch. It would’ve put Memphis in field goal range down 30-28.
A fan has started a Petition on Change.org for the league to publicly show the video the replay official used to reverse the call. It was not shown on the stadium jumbotron or the ESPN broadcast.
“That happened Sunday,” Tigers Head Coach Mike Norvell said when referring to how long it took to get his team over it.
"We came in and I’m pissed. I hate losing. Our players are pissed. That’s part of being a competitor. I think if you watch our teams play, we play with a certain edge and competitive spirit because we want to win. We want to put ourselves in the best position to be successful. But, when you come up short, there is a reason.”
Four, to be exact, as in turnovers. But Memphis still had a chance to win it.
The Tigers have to regroup quickly with 5-1 Tulane coming to town. Kickoff is 6 p.m. Saturday at the Liberty Bowl.
