Top basketball recruiting target gets feel of Memphis

“It’s a good look. This is, what, Penny’s second year? I mean, they’re doing a lot of things," Green told 247Sports. "Memphis shows a lot of love down there. When I took that visit, I went to Memphis Madness. I was in the crowd and they were like ‘We want Jalen!’ It was crazy, but, I mean, what they’re doing is crazy, but I’m excited for my recruitment. It’s coming down. Christmas is coming up. But it’s going to be exciting, what I do.”