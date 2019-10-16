Top basketball recruiting target gets feel of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While Memphis Tiger basketball Fans are brimming with anticipation for the upcoming season featuring the nation’s number one recruiting class.
Recruiting never stops at the UofM. The Tigers are ramping up their pursuit of California High School Guard Jalen Green, and it seems to be working. At USA Basketball Camp this week, Green says Memphis’ message is definitely being received.
“It’s a good look. This is, what, Penny’s second year? I mean, they’re doing a lot of things," Green told 247Sports. "Memphis shows a lot of love down there. When I took that visit, I went to Memphis Madness. I was in the crowd and they were like ‘We want Jalen!’ It was crazy, but, I mean, what they’re doing is crazy, but I’m excited for my recruitment. It’s coming down. Christmas is coming up. But it’s going to be exciting, what I do.”
Green says Oregon and Auburn are also in the running for his services.
